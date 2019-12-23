Top 6 Houston celeb stories of the year

HOUSTON – As we say goodbye to 2019 and prep for 2020, we are taking a moment to reflect on the top Houston celeb stories from the year.

Watt proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Kealia Ohai in May on a trip in the Bahamas.

Ohai said, “We were in the Bahamas just for our bye week -- this was our bye week last weekend -- and we had an awesome first night. Then the second night we were there, he took me out to the pier of the island we were on and there was a drone flying over and I was like, 'OK, something's going on.' And then he got down on one knee and proposed."

While there is no official wedding date yet and the couple is focusing on their athletic seasons, we are excited for all the wedding announcements to follow this year.

Astros beloved second baseman, Jose Altuve announced exciting news this November.

Jose Altuve and his wife, Giannia Altuve are expecting their second baby girl in 2020.

They announced the news via Instagram.

3. Tony Buzbee home robbery

Houston lawyer and democratic 2019 mayoral election candidate, Tony Buzbee faced some pretty serious trauma when his gated River Oaks home was broken into in a burglary in February 2019. The trial continued throughout the course of the year. According to Click2Houston in May, “Two men who have been arrested in connection with a theft of artwork and jewelry from Houston mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee’s home nearly three months ago made their first appearance in court Thursday. Nicholas Johnson, 36, and Julian Franklin, 30, were each charged with second-degree burglary of a habitation. At Franklin’s hearing, prosecutors said he tried to sell a woman one of the Rolexes and some artwork that was among the $5 million in items that were stolen from Buzbee’s home Feb. 4. The woman told investigators that she had worked with Franklin in the “drug business” for several years and that he admitted to her that he was involved in the break-in.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner breakup

After being sighted in Houston a handful of times during her two-year relationship with Travis Scott, Jenner and Scott took a break starting in October this year. According to E! News, "Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart," a source told E! News of the couple, who are parents to daughter Stormi Webster . "It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month." Kylie then tweeted, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️ Our friendship and our daughter is priority.” Jenner has since then been linked with Tyga and Drake.

James Harden linked with Jordyn Woods

As if 2019 needed more Kardashian drama, immediately following the Tristan Thompson scandal, Jordyn Woods made a brief visit to clutch city. According to TMZ, James Harden, another one of Khloe Kardahsian’s exes, was spotted partying it up with Thompson at nightclub, Belle Station.