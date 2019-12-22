New Cajun-style seafood restaurant now open in Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – It’s almost time for crawfish season, and for those Cajun-style seafood lovers, there’s a new spot to check out in the Houston-area.

Crab Heads Cajun Boil has been boiling, frying and seasoning things up at 2899 Dulles Avenue since its soft opening on Dec. 1.

The seafood restaurant’s menu includes boiled crawfish, crab and lobster, fried catfish and oysters, shrimp fried rice, gumbo, among many other seafood dishes and sides.

The flavors for its boiled dishes are crab head house, lemon pepper, garlic butter and Louisiana Cajun, with spice levels ranging from mild to extra spicy.

Crabtrap weekend special starting now! Fri-Sun . Plus an extra 10 percent off! Posted by Crab Heads Cajun Boil on Sunday, December 15, 2019

Having a "crabby" friday? Come let us cheer you up with our crab special! 2 snow crab clusters . 2 Dungeness crab clusters. 1 pound of blue crab with 2 corn, 2 potatoes, and 2 sausage links. For $64.99 Posted by Crab Heads Cajun Boil on Friday, December 20, 2019

Of course we didnt forget about our house style fried rice plate ! Posted by Crab Heads Cajun Boil on Saturday, December 14, 2019

Diners can take advantage of the 10 and 15 percent off discounts and other specials found on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The seafood spot is open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Its grand opening is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2020.