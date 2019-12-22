Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $2,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

1414 Wood Hollow Drive (Greater Uptown)

Here's a 1,408-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1414 Wood Hollow Drive that's going for $2,505/month.

You can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $400 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

320 Jackson Hill St. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)

Listed at $2,537/month, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 320 Jackson Hill St.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and garage parking. In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1770 S. Post Oak Lane (Greater Uptown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 1770 S. Post Oak Lane. It's listed for $2,914/month for its 928 square feet.

In the residence, the listing promises hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2850 Fannin St. (Midtown)

Finally, here's an 863-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2850 Fannin St. that's going for $2,545/month.

The building features secured entry, a swimming pool and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

