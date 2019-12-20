New Greater Heights cafe Common Bond Cafe & Bakery opens its doors

There's a brand-new cafe in town. Located at 449 W. 19th St., Suite B100, in the Heights, the new arrival is called Common Bond Cafe & Bakery.

Common Bond Cafe & Bakery has two other Houston-area locations. The cafe specializes in soups, salads, sandwiches, pastries, bread and cakes. On the lunch menu, expect to see items like the signature beef bourguignon, the chef-recommended spicy pepperoni & goat cheese flatbread and the French dip sandwich. The spot also offers a self-serve wine bar.

With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Christine L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 12, wrote, "Yummy addition to the Heights! Their pastry selection is huge who doesn't want a unicorn cake? Shrimp and grits is very tasty and came out in good time with five big juicy shrimps."

Yelper Jessica G. added, “Very tasty pastries and bread items! Got a loaf of the apple-raisin-cinnamon bread, a cheesecake and a turtle brownie to go! Was super packed for a Sunday around 1:30 p.m. so I took my items to go. ... Will definitely try again but was very pleased at how good the items I got tasted.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Common Bond Cafe & Bakery is open from 7 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday.

