5 ways to celebrate Hanukkah in Houston

HOUSTON – Looking for where to celebrate Hanukkah in Houston?

Below is a list of celebrations of the eight-day Jewish holiday, which falls on Dec. 22 to Dec. 30 this year, taking place in and around the city:

The Post Oak menorah lighting will feature a helicopter show, entertainment, the lighting of a giant menorah, crafts for kids and refreshments and gifts for sale.

Cost: Free

When: From 3:00 p.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 22

Where: 1702 South Post Oak Lane

Chabad of Sugar Land invites you to celebrate Hanukkah and the lighting of the giant menorah. There will be a greeting by dignitaries, arts and crafts for children, Israeli food, performances, live music, dancing and more.

Cost: Free

When: From 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Dec. 22

Where: Sugar Land Town Square, located at 15958 City Walk

Chabad of Cypress and Northwest Houston invites you to join them for a Hanukkah celebration on the first night of Hanukkah. There will be a giant menorah lighting, comedians, a juggler, donuts, refreshments, chocolate coins, kids activities, holiday music, raffles and more.

Cost: Free

When: From 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Dec. 22

Where: Jersey Village City Hall, located at

The 24th annual menorah lighting will feature addresses by dignitaries and elected officials, music, dreidels, Sufganiyots, gelts and gifts for children.

Cost: Free

When: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 22

Where: 900 Bagby

The 9th annual public lighting of the 12-foot tall Galleria menorah, handcrafted by artist I. Cohen, will feature addresses by prominent citizens and dignitaries, a children’s choir and a short presentation. There will be treats served to the crowd and special gifts for children.

Cost: Free

When: From 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., Dec. 23

Where: The Galleria, located at 5085 Westheimer Road, between Nordstrom and the indoor fountain