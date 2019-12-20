5 ways to celebrate Hanukkah in Houston
HOUSTON – Looking for where to celebrate Hanukkah in Houston?
Below is a list of celebrations of the eight-day Jewish holiday, which falls on Dec. 22 to Dec. 30 this year, taking place in and around the city:
1. Helicopter Gelt Drop
The Post Oak menorah lighting will feature a helicopter show, entertainment, the lighting of a giant menorah, crafts for kids and refreshments and gifts for sale.
Cost: Free
When: From 3:00 p.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 22
Where: 1702 South Post Oak Lane
2. Giant Menorah Lighting Celebration at Sugar Land Town Square
Chabad of Sugar Land invites you to celebrate Hanukkah and the lighting of the giant menorah. There will be a greeting by dignitaries, arts and crafts for children, Israeli food, performances, live music, dancing and more.
Cost: Free
When: From 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Dec. 22
Where: Sugar Land Town Square, located at 15958 City Walk
3. Chanukah Celebration & Grand Menorah Lighting
Chabad of Cypress and Northwest Houston invites you to join them for a Hanukkah celebration on the first night of Hanukkah. There will be a giant menorah lighting, comedians, a juggler, donuts, refreshments, chocolate coins, kids activities, holiday music, raffles and more.
Cost: Free
When: From 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Dec. 22
Where: Jersey Village City Hall, located at
4. Menorah Lighting at Houston City Hall - 1st light of Hannukah
The 24th annual menorah lighting will feature addresses by dignitaries and elected officials, music, dreidels, Sufganiyots, gelts and gifts for children.
Cost: Free
When: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 22
Where: 900 Bagby
5. Menorah Lighting at The Galleria - 2nd light of Hannukah
The 9th annual public lighting of the 12-foot tall Galleria menorah, handcrafted by artist I. Cohen, will feature addresses by prominent citizens and dignitaries, a children’s choir and a short presentation. There will be treats served to the crowd and special gifts for children.
Cost: Free
When: From 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., Dec. 23
Where: The Galleria, located at 5085 Westheimer Road, between Nordstrom and the indoor fountain
