What’s the most popular toy for kids in Texas this Christmas?

HOUSTON – Figurines might be the most desired gifts in the US, but not in Texas.

A home service and tech review team at Reviews.org revealed the most popular Christmas toy by state.

Kids in Alabama, Iowa, Mississippi and South Carolina are still asking for Play-Doh, but kids in Texas want a Nintendo Switch.

The device is a multi-functional gaming console that can players can enjoy at home or on-the-go.

The Ninentdo Switch retails for $299.99 while the Lite version is considerably less at $199.99 but cannot be played in TV or tabletop mode.