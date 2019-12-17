You will just love these adorable photos KPRC viewers shared of their pets dressed up for the holidays

HOUSTON – Reindeer might guide Santa’s sleigh, but nothing’s more cute than puppies wearing antlers and other festive apparel.

We asked our audience to share photos of their dogs dressed for the holidays.

Here are some of the cutest submissions:

submitted by David Brookins

submitted by Chrystine Dawn

submitted by Patricia Mezger

submitted by Krystal Kidder

submitted by Cindy Vega

submitted by Lana Witte Brown

submitted by Marissa Garcia

submitted by Jessica Wooten

submitted by Kimberly Sutherland

submitted by Leticia Alvarez

See more of our submissions here: