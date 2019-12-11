Country star Tanya Tucker coming to Houston’s Heights Theatre next Spring

HOUSTON – Country star Tanya Tucker announced Wednesday afternoon that she will be coming to Houston’s Heights Theatre on March 29 as part of CMT’s Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now 2020 tour.

Tucker said she will be headlining the four-month-long tour and will be joined by special guests Aubrie Sellers, Brandy Clark, Erin Enderlin, Hailey Whitters, Madison Kozak and Walker County.

Enderlin will be the opening performer at Tucker’s Houston show, according to CMT News.

Tucker is currently nominated for four GRAMMY Awards for her first new album in nearly two decades “While I’m livin'”, produced by Shooter Jennings and Brandi Charlile.

According to a press release, Jennings is also expected to appear at various shows along the tour, though it is uncertain if the Houston show is one of them.

The Houston concert is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets to the all-aged event through Tanya Tucker’s website or through the Heights Theatre website at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13.