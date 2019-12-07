Ask 2: When does early voting for the Dec. 14 runoff election end?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: When does early voting for the Dec. 14 runoff election end?

Short answer: Early voting in the runoff election ends at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10. Peruse the information below for more background on the runoff election.

Here’s more info on the Dec. 14 runoff election:

Harris County voters will head back to the polls this month to decide a number of runoff races.

Candidates who didn’t receive over 50 percent of the vote on Election Day back in November will face their nearest competitor in a runoff election on Dec. 14.

Candidates for the Houston mayoral race, along with races for Houston City Council members, Houston Independent School District and Houston Community College board members and City of Bellaire council members will appear on the ballot.

Early voting in the runoff election began on Nov. 27 and runs through Dec. 10. Polls are open to voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day but Dec. 8, when polls open at 1 p.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Those who don’t turn out to vote during early voting can cast their ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 14.

A sample ballot for the runoff is available on the Harris County Clerk’s website.

Voters do not need to go to assigned polling locations this election and they can vote in the runoff even if they didn’t vote in November. A list of polling locations is available on the Harris County Clerk’s website.

What to bring to the polling site:

Make sure you bring one of these accepted forms of identification

• Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

• United States Passport (book or card) • United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

• United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

• Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

• Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

• Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

More information about the Dec. 14 runoff is available on the Harris Votes website.

