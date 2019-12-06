Local non-profit sponsors more than 20 families for a year as a gift for the holidays

HOUSTON – You can help provide for 20 low-income Houston families all year long, by contributing to the Twelve Days of Christmas organization. This year, the non-profit is sponsoring more than 20 families including 140 children for the holidays. They have provided food, clothing, toys and household essentials to families for the past 20 years. To celebrate, they’re having a Holiday Emerald Soiree at the Music Revention Center on Saturday, Dec. 7. Proceeds will go towards the families they support.

