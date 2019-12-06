Here’s where you can get some extra help for the holidays

HOUSTON – Are you too busy working or just being a super parent that you have no time left to prepare for your family’s visit this holiday season?

We know how tough it can be getting your home Christmas-ready with life’s hectic schedule.

To help you out, here are some places online that can come in handy and save you some time this busy holiday season.

The websites below offer services that will help you with any of your holiday-related tasks, from installing your home’s Christmas lights to wrapping your Christmas gifts.

Here’s where to go for help with your home’s holiday lighting installation:

Bright Lights Houston

This company specializes in interior and exterior residential decorating and lighting services. They will assist you with the installation, take-down and storage of your Christmas decorations.

LiT

Whether you are simply hosting a holiday party or trying to be seen from space, LiT wants to ensure that you look the part. This company says it uses high-quality C9 lighting and LED lighting in a variety of colors. The company promises installers will ensure that your lights will stay lit to provide you a bright and cheery holiday season.

Ignite Christmas Lighting

This company offers a free consultation, rental of lights and decor, installation, removal, and storage of all materials. They create beautiful and unique holiday decor that will enhance your home.

Here’s where to call for help with running your errands this holiday:

Task Rabbit

Check off some items from your to-do list with the help of Task Rabbit. This company will assist you in getting most of your tasks done. Some of its services include delivery, general cleaning, and even waiting in line for you.

Target Drive Up

Target’s drive-up service will help you cut some time off your store run. All you have to do is order your items through the Target app and wait for a notification from the company, letting you know that your order is ready. A Target employee will then take your items to your vehicle and even load them up for you at no additional cost.

Most items in the store are available for pickup with the exception of perishable food, flowers, alcoholic beverages.

Walmart Grocery Pickup

Walmart offers a similar service, though the only items available for purchase are groceries, air fresheners, candles and Christmas decorations. Shoppers can order online or through the Walmart Grocery App.

The mega-chain is offering pickup of alcoholic beverages at some of its Texas stores. To see if your local Walmart offers alcohol pickup click here and type in your zip code to update your location.

Here’s where to go for help with your gift wrapping:

Wrap My Gifts

Scratch this chore off your list and let someone who loves to wrap beautiful packages do it for you. Wrap My Gift, located in the Tanglewood area, offers custom gift-wrapping services. The company says it can have your gifts ready for pickup the same day or in less than 48 hours, depending on the holiday rush.

Paper Source

Paper Source offers gift-wrapping services at its three Houston-area locations. You can schedule a gift-wrap appointment from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. all month long.

Papyrus

Papyrus inside the Houston Galleria mall says it can wrap anything for you. The store is open Monday through Sunday during the shopping center’s regular store hours.