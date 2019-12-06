Chill out in Waco: Score some B&B bliss at these 6 spots

Waco is home to Baylor University, Cameron Park, and, of course, The Silos at Magnolia Market. As the midway point between Austin and Dallas, it’s the perfect weekend getaway—and these bed and breakfasts and hotels will ensure you have a comfortable, enjoyable stay.

2211 Colcord Ave., Waco

This property features two guest rooms in the two-story Georgian house and a separate carriage house suite. Highlights include a full breakfast and facilities available for small gatherings or meetings.

1945 Fort Graham Road, Waco

This peaceful cottage sleeps five and features a fully-equipped kitchen, fireplace, and patio. After you wake up with the sounds of nature from a restful sleep, enjoy coffee, fresh-baked scones, and quiche.

115 N. 25th St., Waco

Located in Central Waco, near the city’s grand old homes, this one-story home offers three guest rooms and a full breakfast buffet served in the dining room overlooking the garden.

316 Canyon Oaks Road, Crawford

This property is perfect for family reunions and big gatherings, as it sleeps up to 50 people in private and semi-private rooms and has 30 acres of space and onsite venues.

2425 Colcord Ave., Waco

This 1913 home feature two fireplaces, tall ceilings, and hardwood floors. After sleeping in one of their two cozy rooms, dine on a three-course breakfast in the herb garden.

211 Clay Ave., Waco

This modern hotel has all the amenities one could want, from a resort-style pool to a shuttle service to an on-site bistro.

This article was originally published on Texas Highways. Click here to view this article in its original form.