Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events and stories happening in the week ahead.

HPD kicks off 34th Annual Comida Food Drive

Monday morning at 10 a.m., Police Chief Art Acevedo along with the Houston Police Department will kick off the city’s 34th annual Comida Food Drive/ The event will be held at the Fiesta Mart on Airline Drive. It has become one of the largest food drives in the City of Houston. The drive provides food for more than 3,500 Houston-area families in need.

HISD will celebrate grand opening Northside High School

Houston Independent School District will celebrate the grand opening of Northside High School at a ceremony on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The school at 1101 Quitman Street opened to students in August 2019. Built as part of the 2012 Bond Program, the $67 million project features two new additions for culinary and fine arts, along with renovations designed to modernize existing classrooms and labs while preserving the original building's historic architectural facade.

Nonprofit Clothes4Souls will distribute over 1,500 new coats to Houstonians in need

Clothes4Souls will distribute over 1,500 coats to Houstonians in need on Thursday at Neff Elementary. The organizations partnered with Macy’s to purchase the jackets.

Former HPD narcotics officer Geral Goines due back in federal court

Former Houston narcotics officer Gerald Goines is due back in federal court on Monday. Goines is gacing felony murder charges after a botched raid at the home of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas in January. Both Tuttles and Nicholas were killed in the raid. Goines is currently out on $150,000 bond. His trial is expected to begin in January 2020.

Liberty County DA expected back in court

Liberty County District Attorney Logan Pickett is expected back in court on Tuesday. He is accused of assaulting his wife last week. Pickett is currently our on a $1,000 bond.

Sugar Land Skeeter hosts sensory-friendly holiday lights display

The Sugar Land Skeeters will host a sensory-friendly holiday lights display on Thursday. The volume of the music at Constellation Field will be significantly lower and there will be a sensory-friendly safe room for parents and their special needs children who need a break.