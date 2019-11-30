Pandora has been charming customers for almost 40 years, most notably with its ubiquitous bracelets. Now the company is adding a little magic -- of the Hogwarts variety.

Pandora dropped its Harry Potter collection Thursday, consisting of 12 products -- including charms, pendants and a bracelet. All are inspired by the characters and symbols from the iconic Harry Potter books.

Yes, that does include individual charms for every Hogwarts House, as well as little renderings of the series most popular characters: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermoine Granger and even Dobby.

It's the jewelry our childhood selves always wanted.

Most of the charms will run you $55, while the golden snitch pendant and the golden snitch clasp bangle are both listed as $90 a piece.

This isn't the first tribute to the classic wizarding series, first published in 1997 and written by J.K. Rowling. Earlier this year, shoe brand Vans released its own tribute to Harry and his friends, too.

Half a billion Harry Potter books have been sold in the last 22 years, and the series has been translated into 80 languages.

With its own theme park, movies, shoes and now jewelry line, it’s clear the adventures of Harry, Ron and Hermoine continue to resonate, despite the series ending in 2009 with the seventh book.