AAA Texas reminded drivers about parking lot safety during the holiday season.

“Stay focused, pay attention and be aware of all the hazards crowded parking lots this holiday season,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas Corporate Spokesperson. “A moment of distraction or poor judgement by shoppers in a rush can lead to unfortunate situations during what should be a festive time of year.”

Twenty-percent of all crashes happen in parking lots, mostly caused by distracted drivers.

To avoid accidents: