Avoid accidents this holiday season: Check out these parking lot safety tips
AAA Texas reminded drivers about parking lot safety during the holiday season.
“Stay focused, pay attention and be aware of all the hazards crowded parking lots this holiday season,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas Corporate Spokesperson. “A moment of distraction or poor judgement by shoppers in a rush can lead to unfortunate situations during what should be a festive time of year.”
Twenty-percent of all crashes happen in parking lots, mostly caused by distracted drivers.
To avoid accidents:
- Be aware of the hazards in the parking lot, including pedestrians and other drivers
- Put cell phones down while searching for a parking spot
- Drive slowly
- Avoid short-cuts, such as cutting across parking lanes and rows of parking spots
- Be extra alert for kids and pets
- Turn on headlights, even in daylight and especially when driving through parking garages
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.