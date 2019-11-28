Houston-based house-seekers, got a soft spot for old homes? If Historic charm tops your list of must haves, then look no further. Here are 10 old Houston-area homes up for grabs.

Want to own a piece of history? This home built in 1885 is a Texas Historic Landmark

Galveston | 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Address: 1323 Church Street

List price: $359,000

Square feet: 7,710

Contact: Thomas Schwenk, (713) 857-2309

Want a Gulf Coast Victorian home? The Marcus Lafayette Spencer Home was built in 1896

This is one of the few structures in Alvin that survived the Great Storm of 1900.
Alvin | 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Address: 608 West Lang Street

List price: $265,000

Square feet: 3,059

Contact: David Hille, (713) 551-1350

Want a home by the beach? Consider Krause Kottage, built in 1898

This old home by the ocean offers an old-timey exterior with modern amenities.
Galveston | 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Address: 1611 19th Street, Galveston, TX 77500

List price: $275,000

Square feet: 1, 498

Contact: Edith Harrington, (409) 763-8030

Want a survivor? This Victorian home built in 1899 has weathered its share of storms

This home survived the Great Galveston Hurricane of 1900.

Galveston | 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Address: 3011 Avenue 0

List price: $525,000

Square feet: 2,516

Contact: Thomas Schwenk, (713) 857-2309

Want a home with lots of color? Try this Houston Heights home, built in 1909

This Heights home has oodles of character.
Houston | 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Address: 1642 Arlington Street, Houston, TX 77008

List price: $950,000

Square feet: 3,456

Contact: Catherine Swilley, (713) 819-3238

Want to move to Montrose? Here’s a house built in 1912

This Houston house is over 100 years old.
Houston | 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Address: 1410 Indiana Street, Houston, TX 77006

List price: $575,000

Square feet: 1,746

Contact: Jay Monroe, (713) 504-6936

Want a home in the Historic First Ward? This one was built in 1920

This old home in the Historic First Ward area underwent an extensive remodel recently.
Houston | 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Address: 1314 Shearn Street, Houston, TX 77007

List price: $599,000

Square feet: 2,204

Contact: Heidi Dugan, (713) 725-9239

Want to move to the Museum District? Here’s an English Tudor home built in 1925

English Tudor home in the Museum District
Houston | 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Address: 1512 South Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006

List price: $4,850,000

Square feet: 5,982

Contact: William Wheless, (713) 299-0252

Want a home with a view? This Montrose home built in 1926 has a rooftop terrace

Old on the outside, art deco on the inside
Houston | 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Address: 401 Avondale Street, Houston, TX 77006

List price: $1,495,000

Square feet: 4,788

Contact: Linda Jordan

Want an old-timey exterior with a modern interior? Try this Norhill Heights bungalow built in 1930

This home was built in 1930.
Houston | 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms

Address: 1139 Winston Street, Houston, TX 77009

List price: $489,000

Square feet: 1,176

Contact: Caroline Schlemmer