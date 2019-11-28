Hunting for a home with history? Here are 10 old and historic Houston-area homes up for grabs
Houston-based house-seekers, got a soft spot for old homes? If Historic charm tops your list of must haves, then look no further. Here are 10 old Houston-area homes up for grabs.
Want to own a piece of history? This home built in 1885 is a Texas Historic Landmark
Galveston | 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Address: 1323 Church Street
List price: $359,000
Square feet: 7,710
Contact: Thomas Schwenk, (713) 857-2309
Want a Gulf Coast Victorian home? The Marcus Lafayette Spencer Home was built in 1896
Alvin | 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Address: 608 West Lang Street
List price: $265,000
Square feet: 3,059
Contact: David Hille, (713) 551-1350
Want a home by the beach? Consider Krause Kottage, built in 1898
Galveston | 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Address: 1611 19th Street, Galveston, TX 77500
List price: $275,000
Square feet: 1, 498
Contact: Edith Harrington, (409) 763-8030
Want a survivor? This Victorian home built in 1899 has weathered its share of storms
Galveston | 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Address: 3011 Avenue 0
List price: $525,000
Square feet: 2,516
Contact: Thomas Schwenk, (713) 857-2309
Want a home with lots of color? Try this Houston Heights home, built in 1909
Houston | 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Address: 1642 Arlington Street, Houston, TX 77008
List price: $950,000
Square feet: 3,456
Contact: Catherine Swilley, (713) 819-3238
Want to move to Montrose? Here’s a house built in 1912
Houston | 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Address: 1410 Indiana Street, Houston, TX 77006
List price: $575,000
Square feet: 1,746
Contact: Jay Monroe, (713) 504-6936
Want a home in the Historic First Ward? This one was built in 1920
Houston | 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Address: 1314 Shearn Street, Houston, TX 77007
List price: $599,000
Square feet: 2,204
Contact: Heidi Dugan, (713) 725-9239
Want to move to the Museum District? Here’s an English Tudor home built in 1925
Houston | 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Address: 1512 South Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006
List price: $4,850,000
Square feet: 5,982
Contact: William Wheless, (713) 299-0252
Want a home with a view? This Montrose home built in 1926 has a rooftop terrace
Houston | 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Address: 401 Avondale Street, Houston, TX 77006
List price: $1,495,000
Square feet: 4,788
Contact: Linda Jordan
Want an old-timey exterior with a modern interior? Try this Norhill Heights bungalow built in 1930
Houston | 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms
Address: 1139 Winston Street, Houston, TX 77009
List price: $489,000
Square feet: 1,176
Contact: Caroline Schlemmer
