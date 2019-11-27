HOUSTON – To honor the memory of President George H. W. Bush, the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M has designated Nov. 30 as “41 Acts of Service: A Day Serving Your Community in Honor of President Bush.”

The initiative, created by the Bush School’s Class of 2019, hopes to carry on Bush’s legacy beginning this Saturday, as Nov. 30 marks the one-year anniversary of President Bush’s passing.

Mark Welsh, dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service, says the plan is for current and former Bush School students, as well as faculty and staff, to do one act of service on that day, creating 41 examples of Bush’s and the school’s commitment to public service.

Their goal is to inspire people to perform an act of service, large or small, that will help someone other than themselves.

Welsh encourages everyone at the institution to donate canned goods to their local food bank, donate supplies to a local school, help an elderly person load their groceries or pay for someone’s meal.

To participate, people are encouraged to document each act of service done using the hashtag #41ActsofService.

The Bush School Class of 2019 has initiated #41ActsOfService in honor of the one-year anniversary of the passing of Pres. Bush. He would be proud of them! We invite you to join us. pic.twitter.com/MjLulqyBxG — @PSAA_TAMU (@PSAA_TAMU) November 25, 2019

“President Bush touched so many lives in a positive and lasting way,” said Welsh. “The Bush School is dedicated to inspiring our students to emulate his professional values, commitment to excellence, and service to others so they can make the same kind of difference in the world.”