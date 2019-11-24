Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events and stories happening in the week ahead. With Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday in the mix this week, expect holiday events galore.

Houston church offers homeless a hot meal, warm showers at annual event

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church will host its fifth annual Hope For Houston event on Saturday, Nov. 30 at the corner of Chatres and Canal from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers will offer warm meals and an opportunity to take a hot shower to Houstonians in need. The church will have a 33 ft trailer outfitted with 30 showers at the site. Volunteers will provide clean towels, toiletries and new clothing.

Turkey Leg Hut will give away 3,000 free turkey legs to celebrate Thanksgiving

Houston’s beloved Turkey Leg Hut will team up with local basketball free agent Joe Young this Thanksgiving to give away 3,000 free turkey legs on Monday, Nov. 25 at 4830 Almeda Road. The giveaway will begin at noon. The turkey legs will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, offering one free turkey leg per person.

70th annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

City of Houston, Special Events

Forget the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Celebrate turkey day the H-Town way at the 70th annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. The event will showcase the Houston community with sensational floats, flying balloons, marching bands and live entertainment. Tens of thousands will line the streets Thanksgiving morning to watch the festivities unfold. The parade begins at 9 a.m.

First annual Thing-A-Ma-Jingle on Main Street hits Downtown Houston’s historic district

On Nov. 29, 2019, jingle all the way to Downtown Houston’s historic district for the first annual Thing-A-Ma-Jingle on Main Street. Running from 7 p.m. to midnight, this giant block party will feature a Black Friday Gift Market, Christmas karaoke, photo ops with Hipster Santa, lighting projections and much more. Event goers can enjoy food and drink specials and live music at area bars and restaurants. Main Street will be closed to through traffic between Commerce and Rusk.

100th annual Houston Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular

Ring in the holiday season with the 100th annual Reliant Lights Mayor’s holiday Spectacular on Saturday, Nov. 30. The event takes place in Hermann Square at City Hall from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Expect music, a tree lighting, photo ops with Santa and more family fun.