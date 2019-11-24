Are you a riddle master? Enter this Thanksgiving Day treasure hunt in Houston for a chance to win $500
Calling all riddle masters, brain-teaser junkies and problem-solving gurus in the Houston area! A Thanksgiving Day treasure hunt offers Houstonians a chance to put on their thinking caps and solve some clues for the chance to walk away $500.
Beaumont-based business Hidden Treasure Hunts organized the event, which will lead treasure-seekers to several popular public spaces in and around the city. The player who finds the key at then end of the hunt will claim the prize.
The event is free. Players must be age 18 or older.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on Click2Houston.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact support+comments@grahamdigital.com.