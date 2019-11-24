Calling all riddle masters, brain-teaser junkies and problem-solving gurus in the Houston area! A Thanksgiving Day treasure hunt offers Houstonians a chance to put on their thinking caps and solve some clues for the chance to walk away $500.

Beaumont-based business Hidden Treasure Hunts organized the event, which will lead treasure-seekers to several popular public spaces in and around the city. The player who finds the key at then end of the hunt will claim the prize.

The event is free. Players must be age 18 or older.

