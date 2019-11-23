Looking for a new nighttime adventure? A colorful Insta-worthy art installation just cropped up in H-Town: Prismatica, a life-size kaleidoscope made up of massive, glowing rainbow prisms. Drag your kiddos or best buds downtown for a walk through a rainbow-colored wonderland.

Head to Avenida Houston from Friday, November 22nd until January 5th, anytime from 8am-11pm to spin some giant jewels, view the town through rainbow colored glasses and snap some stunning photos.

The art installation created by RAW Design consists of giant, rotating prisms that will reflect downtown Houston by day and project and the full spectrum of light each night.

Find convenient parking at the Avenida North and Avenida South parking garages, located at each end of the George R. Brown Convention Center.