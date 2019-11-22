KATY, Texas – This holiday season avoid the large crowds and parking headaches. We put together a gift guide all of your loved ones will admire. Whether you’re shopping online or prefer to shop in person, these 5 Katy shops will make your life a bit easier this holiday season.

For the Complicated Gift

Do you have that loved one who is a bit difficult to shop for? Then Beau Kisses is your destination. Named after the small community of Beaukiss, Texas, the boutique offers a variety of items including jewelry, bags & accessories, décor and gifts for children, him and hers. You’ll find something here, trust me.

On Instagram: @BeauKisses

Facebook: Beau Kisses

23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd A130 Katy, TX 77494

For the Whole Family

Located in “The Heart of Katy”, The Cottage Door has gifts that will inspire your heart and home. And best part is; they give back to the community! The boutique provides a large portion of their profits towards women’s charities. Shop for everyone while supporting a good cause.

On Instagram: @TheCottageDoorBoutique

Facebook: The Cottage Door

1001 Avenue B Katy, Texas

For the Fashionista

Here’s a boutique for all the special ladies in your life. Olivia Hope Boutique is a family oriented online company based out of Katy Texas. Their mission is to offer boutique style clothing , accessories and shoes without the super high price tag . They’re up to date on the latest trends and styles . They even offer local pickup for anyone who is interested .

Instagram : @OliviaHopeBoutique

Facebook : Olivia Hope Boutique

For the Foodie

We finally are doing the paella class. We won't keep any secret hidden. You will learn from A to Z the basic of making a... Posted by Essentials Kitchen on Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Here’s something you don’t have to wrap up. Essentials Kitchen provides a unique concept with a blend of South American and Texan ingredients. Whether you’re a novice or master chef, their cooking courses are an experience everyone will love. The best part, it’s BYOB! Bring a bottle of your choice to share after you finish cooking your delicious meal.

Facebook: Essentials Kitchen

2731 FM 1463 #800 Katy, TX. 77494

Home Remedies for the Person that Needs to Relax

Washing of hands should be an essential part of our daily routine and our natural foaming hand soap is your best bet to... Posted by Roses Natural on Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Maybe apparel or food isn’t your cup of tea. Why not treat your loved one with some natural skincare and household products. What began as a soap making, Roses Natural is now a multi product line that is non-toxic, biodegradable and environmentally friendly. Keep your loved ones smelling good, while also helping our planet.

Instagram: @rosesnaturalproducts

Facebook: Roses Natural

Amazon:

403 West Grand Parkway South Ste F, Katy, Texas 77494

