Holiday Gift Guide: 5 Katy shops that will make your holiday shopping a bit easier
Find a gift for all your loved ones
KATY, Texas – This holiday season avoid the large crowds and parking headaches. We put together a gift guide all of your loved ones will admire. Whether you’re shopping online or prefer to shop in person, these 5 Katy shops will make your life a bit easier this holiday season.
For the Complicated Gift
Beau Kisses
Do you have that loved one who is a bit difficult to shop for? Then Beau Kisses is your destination. Named after the small community of Beaukiss, Texas, the boutique offers a variety of items including jewelry, bags & accessories, décor and gifts for children, him and hers. You’ll find something here, trust me.
On Instagram: @BeauKisses
Facebook: Beau Kisses
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd A130 Katy, TX 77494
For the Whole Family
The Cottage Door Boutique
Located in “The Heart of Katy”, The Cottage Door has gifts that will inspire your heart and home. And best part is; they give back to the community! The boutique provides a large portion of their profits towards women’s charities. Shop for everyone while supporting a good cause.
On Instagram: @TheCottageDoorBoutique
Facebook: The Cottage Door
1001 Avenue B Katy, Texas
For the Fashionista
Olivia Hope Boutique
Here’s a boutique for all the special ladies in your life. Olivia Hope Boutique is a family oriented online company based out of Katy Texas. Their mission is to offer boutique style clothing , accessories and shoes without the super high price tag . They’re up to date on the latest trends and styles . They even offer local pickup for anyone who is interested .
Instagram : @OliviaHopeBoutique
Facebook : Olivia Hope Boutique
For the Foodie
Essentials Kitchen
Here’s something you don’t have to wrap up. Essentials Kitchen provides a unique concept with a blend of South American and Texan ingredients. Whether you’re a novice or master chef, their cooking courses are an experience everyone will love. The best part, it’s BYOB! Bring a bottle of your choice to share after you finish cooking your delicious meal.
Facebook: Essentials Kitchen
2731 FM 1463 #800 Katy, TX. 77494
Home Remedies for the Person that Needs to Relax
Roses Natural
Maybe apparel or food isn’t your cup of tea. Why not treat your loved one with some natural skincare and household products. What began as a soap making, Roses Natural is now a multi product line that is non-toxic, biodegradable and environmentally friendly. Keep your loved ones smelling good, while also helping our planet.
Instagram: @rosesnaturalproducts
Facebook: Roses Natural
Amazon:
403 West Grand Parkway South Ste F, Katy, Texas 77494
