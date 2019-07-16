ADORABLE: Diaper company featuring dads for first time in ads, packaging

HOUSTON - For the first time ever, Huggies is featuring dads front and center with babies in ads and packaging.

It’s quite a shift for the company that once got criticism for ads that portrayed fathers as disconnected from their kids.

There are seven different box designs in the new premium diaper line, three with men and babies, and four with women and babies.

The new diapers touts plant-based ingredients, leak protection and "ultimate softness."

And you'll notice something else different about these boxes, they're black. Huggies says it's to make the diapers feel like a premium product.

The diapers started rolling out to stores this month.

Your Care is Perfect and inspired us to create NEW Huggies® Special Delivery™ Our Perfect Diaper. pic.twitter.com/1eOAGSOQfo — Huggies® (@Huggies) July 11, 2019

