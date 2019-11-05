News 2 Know: What's on your ballot this Election Day, 9 Americans killed in Mexico, and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

Weather

As expected, we're seeing some patchy dense fog, mainly west of metro Houston, so if you're coming in from Katy and points west, budget in some extra time. Temperatures are running considerably warmer this morning, in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s along the coast. Check out Justin's full forecast here.

What's on your ballot? A helpful guide to help you navigate today's election

Voters are headed to the polls today to not only decide who the next Houston mayor will be but also determine the fate of transportation and school bonds and 10 state constitutional amendments.

9 American members of a Mormon family killed in ambush in Mexico

"Women and children (between 14 years old and 10 months) were massacred, burnt alive. Mothers were screaming for the fire to stop," he said. "We are a very tight-knit community, we share everything that's happening. We've been dealing with this tragedy since early yesterday. We share all information within our family groups."

Teen driver on joyride leads police on chase, crashes into southeast Houston home, police say

Houston police are investigating Tuesday morning after they say a 15-year-old drove erratically, led police on a chase and crashed into a southeast Houston home in the early hours of the morning.

Alex Bregman named a finalist for AL MVP award

Houston third baseman Alex Bregman, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien are finalists for the AL MVP award. Along with Bregman, Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander are finalists for the AL Cy Young Award along with Tampa Bay's Charlie Morton, the Baseball Writers' Association of America said Monday.

