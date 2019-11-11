News 2 Know: Veterans Day parade and road closures, JJ Watt's special new shoe and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

Happy Veterans Day to all our wonderful veterans and active-duty military personnel! We're on a weather rollercoaster today. Let's take a look:

Weather

A strong cold front will pass through the area mid- to late-afternoon today. Ahead of the front, our weather will be warm and dry. Temperatures will approach 80 degrees with breezy south winds. Check out Justin's full forecast here.

Everything you need to know about Houston's Veterans Day parade, including road closures

Sky2/KPRC2

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the celebration of the 22nd annual Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day, to take place on Monday.

Read more

Check out JJ Watt's special new shoe that honors his grandfather and veterans

KPRC JJ Watt announced a new shoe in honor of his grandfather, a Korean War veteran on Nov. 10, 2019. Screengrab of shoe from Reebok.com.

It will be up to a grand jury to decide whether a husband will be charged with a crime after he was shot by his wife Friday morning.

Read more

All the best freebies, deals for Veterans Day 2019

Photo: Robin Stickel/Pexels.com

Every Nov. 11, the country recognizes Veterans Day, which is intended to honor all who have served in the military. Many businesses and companies even offer veterans and active-duty military members freebies or discounts as a way to say thank you. We've compiled a list of those businesses.

Read more

TONIGHT: Where you can honor Officer Abigail Arias ahead of her funeral tomorrow

KPRC Abigail Arias, 6, died on Nov. 5, 2019 after battling cancer for years. (Image from the Freeport Police Department)

People from across the state and nation are invited to pay their respects to honorary Officer Abigail Arias before she is laid to rest on Tuesday.

Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.