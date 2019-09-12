News 2 Know: Tropical storm headed to Gulf, robbers threaten girl and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Today, the nation came together to remember the terrorist attack that changed the country 18 years ago. The 9/11 attacks left nearly 3,000 people dead and over 6,000 injured.

Weather

A few storms rocked the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. Sunset brought an end to most of the showers. Overnight looks quiet with temperatures this evening in the 80s and tomorrow morning in the mid 70s. A few showers around sunrise are possible. Check Frank's full forcast for more.

What you should know about tropical system headed for Gulf

A cluster of thunderstorms in the Caribbean is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico during the weekend.

Robbers threaten 4-year-old girl with gun during home invasion, police say

KPRC2 Gabriel Pipkin and Dajhun Barber are accused of robbing two people at the San Lucas apartments in August.

Houston police are searching for a man who is believed to be responsible for a pair of robberies, including a home invasion in which a 4-year-old girl was threatened with a gun.

Grandmother tied up during violent robbery; suspect charged after trying to use stolen credit cards

KPRC2 Judy Zruber

Judy Zruber is a 75-year-old grandmother who teaches religion classes at St. Martin's Episcopal School.

Fisherman finds wrapped body along Cypress Creek near Spring

Harris Co. Pct. 4 Constable's Office Investigators look over the scene where a body was found near Spring, Texas, on Sept. 11, 2019.

A fisherman on Wednesday found a body that had been wrapped and dumped along Cypress Creek near Spring.

On this day: In 2001, American experienced an attack that left thousands dead and wounded. The nation recovered, but the horrific attack left a scar on America that altered life forever.

