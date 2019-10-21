News 2 Know: Tornado rips through north Dallas, Astros gear up for World Series Game 1 and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

Showers and strong thunderstorms will be moving through the Metro Houston area and southeast Texas in general through the midmorning hours. Check Eric's full forecast here​​​​​​.

Tornado rips through northern Dallas; more could form

A tornado touched down in northern Dallas Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The Associated Press reports there has been some structural damage, including trailers flipped and tree limbs scattered across roadways. Read more here.

Nationals scouting report: What Houston Astros can expect in World Series

The Houston Astros and Washington Nationals will face off in a World Series featuring teams that have rarely made it. Houston is in its second World Series in three years, and it's third all-time.

2019 World Series schedule: Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals

The Astros clinched their spot in the 2019 World Series by eliminating the New York Yankees with a 6-4 victory Saturday night in Game 6 of the American League Championship series. The ‘Stros will face the Washington Nationals, who beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 on Tuesday to claim the National League title.

Here is how to save all of your contacts, photos in case Facebook disables your account

Nasty comments, copyrighted material or offensive pictures -- there are a number of things that can get you thrown in “Facebook jail.” That is when the social media company bans you from sharing anything on the site. Tomball resident Jules Childers learned the hard way that you don't even have to do anything wrong to get booted off.

