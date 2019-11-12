News 2 Know: Temps expected to drop again, Officer Abigail Arias laid to rest and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

Before we dive into this morning's top stories, let's get a check on the weather.

Weather

Temperatures are in the mid- to low 30s. It is windy, with a strong north wind at 20 to 30 mph, which made morning temperatures feel more like the mid-20s. Later today, skies start to clear but don't expect much of a warm-up. We'll struggle to get into the mid-40s. Even with mostly sunny skies, it will feel very wintry all day. Check out Justin's full forecast here.

Freeze warning expected to go into effect tonight as temp drops again

KPRC

Wednesday morning, a widespread freeze is expected under clear, calm skies. Hard freeze watches are posted for some of our northern counties, freeze warnings are in place for all of greater Houston, as temperatures will dip below freezing for a few hours.

Don't feed the ducks in Pearland; feds say property owners can shoot them

The city of Pearland is encouraging residents to temporarily become duck hunters to help decrease the growing Muscovy duck population.

Honorary Freeport Police Officer Abigail Arias laid to rest

The parking lot of the Stroud Funeral Home in Clute was filled with police cars as they left to escort honorary Officer Abigail Arias 758 to her funeral, then to her final resting place.

Why cook Thanksgiving dinner, when you can get a delicious meal from one of these places?

Hang up your apron. Put down the ladle. Let someone else do the cooking this Thanksgiving. We found 11 great options if you want to spend time with family around your own table without slaving in the kitchen.

