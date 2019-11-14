News 2 Know: Teen beaten, raped at local park, El Paso Walmart reopens after mass shooting and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

Before we get to this morning's top stories, let's get a check on the forecast.

Weather

We'll see scattered showers on and off through most of the morning from a low-pressure system swinging into South Texas. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and the sky will be cloudy with scattered showers moving through. Skies will start to clear later Thursday night. Check out Justin's full forecast here.

Boy, 13, raped and left naked near Tidwell Park, family says

Houston police are looking for a rapist after a 13-year-old boy was found naked, beaten up and robbed near Tidwell Park.

El Paso Walmart reopens, residents find healing after the horror

Getty Images Volunteers stand with handmade crosses memorializing the victims of a mass shooting at a makeshift memorial outside Walmart, where a shooting took place in El Paso, Texas. Twenty-two people were killed in the Aug. 3 shooting.

Erika Contreras still shivers whenever she drives by or pumps gas near the Walmart in El Paso where an assailant gunned down 22 people over the summer.

2 cousins overcome family tragedy, participate in National Signing Day together

The southwest Houston community is celebrating the accomplishments of two young men and a family who have overcome incredible odds.

50 years since Apollo 12: What you may not know about the mission, its high, low points

NASA

We are celebrating some big space milestones this year. The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing was in July. Now we are marking another important milestone: 50 years since Apollo 12. The launch was on Nov. 14, 1969.

Nutcracker Market 2019: What you need to know about this year's signature Houston shopping event

The 39th annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market returns to NRG Center Nov.14-17.

