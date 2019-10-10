News 2 Know: Several injured in motel fire, HPD cruiser hits, kills cyclist and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.

Today was National Stop Bullying Day. The day is meant to help children learn to recognize and stop bullying. Any instances of bullying should be reported to a teacher, principal or trusted adult. There's also a national hotline that people can call 24/7. The number is 800-273-8255.

Highs Wednesday topped out at 89F. Temps at 8 p.m. fall to the upper 70s and then overnight we only drop to 72F. Tomorrow will be another warm one with highs near 90, lots of sun, and slightly higher humidity. A Friday front will crater temperatures during the afternoon, dropping us into the 60s with strong north winds. Check Frank's full forecast here.

7 hurt in massive 3-alarm Motel 6 fire near Spring on Wednesday

Seven people, including at least two children, were hurt in a three-alarm fire at a motel near Spring on Wednesday evening.

Dashcam records moment HPD cruiser hits, kills cyclist in northeast Houston

Dashcam Video/Family Photo At left, a cyclist who was hit and killed by an HPD cruiser Oct. 8, 2019, is highlighted in an image taken from dashcam video of the crash. At right, Dwayne Foreman, the victim, is seen in a family photo.

A driver's dashcam recorded the moment a Houston Police Department cruiser hit and killed a cyclist Tuesday on a northeast Houston street.

The Woodlands High School basketball coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen player

Richard Chiamulera

The former girls basketball coach at The Woodlands High School pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual assault of a child.

13-year-old girl remains hospitalized after being struck in hit-and-run

The driver of the vehicle that struck London Banks last week, landing the 13-year-old girl in the hospital, has not been caught.

Montgomery ISD trustee says hazing incident has been mishandled

A Montgomery Independent School District school board trustee believes the investigation into an alleged hazing incident involving the varsity football team at Montgomery High School has been mishandled since the start.

