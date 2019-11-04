News 2 Know: Rapper shot and killed while driving, who Deshaun Watson credits for healing and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Cool and cloudy will be the story as we kick off the work week, most spots will be sitting in the 50s this morning. Later today, we're jumping back into the mid 70s as winds are starting to turn more southerly, coming in off the Gulf of Mexico. There is a steady stream of high cloud cover moving in from the southwest, so expect mostly cloudy skies for much of the week. Check Justin's full forecast here.

21-year-old rapper killed after being shot, crashing into business in Northside Sunday

Isom Homer's family says he was shot and killed on Oct. 3, 2019 as he drove on Gulf Bank Drive. (Image courtesy of Homer's family)

A 21-year-old rapper died late Sunday night after he crashed his SUV into a Gulf Bank building after being shot in the Northside, according to the Houston Police Department.

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck near northwest Harris County church early Monday

KPRC A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run wreck in northwest Harris County on Nov. 4, 2019.

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run wreck in Northwest Harris County in the early hours of Monday morning, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Deshaun Watson credits Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich of healing his eye

Getty Images

Texans Deshaun Watson's left eye was a big talker this week after he was injured in a game against the Oakland Raiders.

Consumer: How to lower your cell phone bill today

Getty Images (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

When was the last time you shopped around for cell phone service? Most Americans don't, and that means many of us are paying more than we have to. If you look beyond the big four wireless carriers, you will find you can pay far less for the same service.

