News 2 Know: Protesters arrested at Greenpeace demonstration, megachurch pastor kills self and more

Weather

Showers died quickly and we're headed to a clear, warm evening with temperatures in the mid-80s. Overnight will be clear with a low of 76 and we'll reach 90 by noon tomorrow with a high of 96. Not much rain, only a 10% chance. Check Frank's forecast for more.

Protesters arrested for demonstration on Fred Hartman Bridge

At least 11 Greenpeace protesters Thursday were hanging from the Fred Hartman Bridge.

Megachurch pastor who advocated mental health kills himself

Harvest Christian Fellowship via CNN Jarrid Wilson, a popular pastor known for his work in mental health advocacy at a Southern California megachurch, dies by suicide.

Jarrid Wilson, a popular pastor known for his work in mental health advocacy at a Southern California megachurch, has died by suicide, Senior Pastor Greg Laurie with Harvest Christian Fellowship Church said in a statement.

Restaurant Report Card: Roaches found in Houston restaurant kitchens

KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Democratic presidential hopefuls slug it out in Houston

CNN Democratic presidential debate

All of the top contenders in the 2020 Democratic presidential race will be on the same stage for the first time Thursday night when they meet for the party's third primary debate.

On this day: In 1940, the Lascaux Cave Paintings were discovered in the Dordogne region of France.

