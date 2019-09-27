News 2 Know: Pastor accused of sexual assault, Haskell found guilty and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Thursday, Sept. 26.

Today was National Pancake day. It's not too late to celebrate with a hotcake!

Let's wrap up the day with a look at the forecast and the top headlines.

Weather

It will a super evening, so enjoy! Temps fall into the mid-70s later tonight and overnight we drop to 74. Highs tomorrow to 90. Dry overnight with a bit of patchy fog tomorrow morning in outlying areas. Rain chances tomorrow afternoon are only 20% and look to be mostly in our western counties. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Longtime Kashmere Gardens pastor accused of sexually assaulting girl when she was 13

A longtime Kashmere Gardens pastor is accused of sexually assaulting and sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Ronald Haskell found guilty of capital murder in slayings of Stay family

KPRC Ronald Haskell hangs his head in a Houston courtroom Sept. 26, 2019, after being found guilty of capital murder in the 2014 slayings of six members of the Stay family.

A jury convicted a man Thursday of killing six members of a Spring family five years ago.

Prolific car burglar who targets popular bars identified, HPD says

In Montrose, the Washington Corridor and Upper Kirby, car and truck burglary is a problem and has been for a while.

Woman found stabbed to death in ditch, police say

A woman was found stabbed to death Thursday in central southwest Houston, according to Houston police.

Katy family displaced after truck crashes through home Thursday morning

FBCSO A mangled vehicle is seen after crashing through a home in Katy, Texas, on Sept. 26, 2019.

​​​​​​​

A family of four has a huge hole in its home Thursday after a truck plowed straight through it and then the driver tried to flee the scene, according to Fort Bend County officials.

On this day: In 1960, John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon went head-to-head in the first televised presidential debate.

