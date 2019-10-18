News 2 Know: Mayor Turner calls for investigation of Buzbee, HPD officer arrested and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

Weather

Cloudy and cool with temps in the mid 60s dropping overnight to 58F. Tomorrow we'll see lots of sunshine allowing temperatures to reach 80F. Check Frank's full forecast here​​​​​​.

Mayor Turner calls for criminal investigation of Tony Buzbee for faking political ad

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is calling for a criminal investigation of Tony Buzbee after he said the mayoral candidate used fake video in a political advertisement.

HPD officer arrested, accused of refusing to leave Midtown bar

A Houston Police Department officer was arrested after authorities said he refused to leave a Midtown bar early Thursday morning.

'Very stubborn fire.' HFD says downtown fire under control but not out 5.5 hours later

KPRC Houston firefighters battle a 3-alarm fire at the Main Street Market in downtown on Oct. 17, 2019.

Houston fire crews are responding to a fire on Main Street at the corner of Walker. The fire was first reported at 7:59 a.m. and smoke has billowed out of the building for hours.

Freak accident: Girl escapes death after fracturing skull on tree

A girl is recovering after a freak accident left her with severe head injuries.

