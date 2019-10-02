News 2 Know: Mayor responds to intern probe, video shows man torturing cat and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

Weather

Highs today reached 91F officially with feels-like temps in the low 100s. Look for a repeat of that tomorrow. Don't expect much rain the next two days. Evening temps drop through the 80s to an overnight low of 76 with tomorrow temps reach the mid 80s by noon and topping out in the low 90s. Check Frank's full forecast here.

Mayor Turner responds to KPRC 2 investigation on intern being paid nearly $100K annually

KPRC2

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner issued a response Tuesday to Monday night's KPRC 2 Investigates report on a city intern being paid $95,000 annually for a position with the Houston Airport System.

Disturbing video shows man torturing cat at apartment complex pool

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty by torture after he was seen on surveillance video violently throwing and hitting a cat at an apartment pool.

What to expect at Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's Wednesday funeral

KPRC A message of condolence written on a photo of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal left at his memorial.

The Harris County community will say final goodbyes to Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal on Wednesday, after he was gunned down last week during a traffic stop.

Daughter of couple killed in front of NW Harris County home searches for answers

A family is searching for answers nearly a week after a triple shooting in northwest Harris County.

Camera showed person walking up drive of home before man killed, deputies say

HCSO Deputies released these images of a man believed to be connected to the slaying of a homeowner in north Harris County on Sept. 30, 2019.

A surveillance camera recorded a person walking up the driveway of a home Monday moments before a man was shot and killed inside, according to deputies.

