News 2 Know: Latest election results

The polls have closed, and the results are coming in. Below is a roundup of the latest results.

Before we talk about politics, let's take a look at the weather forecast.

Weather

It's another warm and muggy morning, but we're not seeing the dense fog that we had for Tuesday's commute. Temperatures will be topping out near 80 again with less than a 10% chance of any showers or sprinkles. Check out Justin's full forecast here.

Mayoral race

Early voting results Tuesday showed Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner with a substantial lead over the crowded field of 11 candidates looking to unseat him, but that margin was narrowed a bit as numbers trickled in early Wednesday morning.

Here is where you'll find all the results for all of the races. We've highlighted some of the biggest races on the main page, but there's county-by-county listings of results, as well.

Here's where things stand on the other big races:

Here are results for Texas constitutional amendments so far

METRO bond: Majority support money for transit in early voting results

Results rolling in as voters decide Conroe ISD bond questions

Election results: Houston voters decide who they want in City Council

