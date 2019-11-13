News 2 Know: Houston waking up to freezing temps, cold weather safety tips and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

Before we get to this morning's top stories, let's get a check on that frigid forecast.

Weather

People across the Houston area woke up to temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. It is not as windy as Tuesday, so the air won't feel quite as frigid. The afternoon is expected to warm up, with temperatures in the low 50s. Check out Justin's full forecast here.

'That's my best friend': Dog killed in fire caused by space heater

A family has lost their home and their pet after an overnight blaze ripped through their northeast Houston home.

A family has lost their home and their pet after an overnight blaze ripped through their northeast Houston home.

Read more

Houston's East End stepping up to help 'The Elote Man' injured in crash

KPRC The mangled cart of Houston's East End "The Elote Man" is seen after a crash on Nov. 10, 2019.

Emilio Vargas' kind face is a welcoming sight to the people in Houston's East End neighborhood.

Read more

Firing up your heater? Here are some cold-weather safety tips to know

It's been a while since Houston has experienced cold weather, so here's a reminder of what you need to know as we enter freezing temperatures. ​​​​​​

Read more

Mr. Rogers remembered through World Kindness Day, World Cardigan Day

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar This June 28, 1989 file photo shows Fred Rogers as he rehearses the opening of his PBS show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" during a taping in Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said on Friday, May 10, 2019, that Pennsylvanians will be…

World Kindness Day and World Cardigan Day coincide on Wednesday, and it's not by mistake.

Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.