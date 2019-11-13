News 2 Know: Houston waking up to freezing temps, cold weather safety tips and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
Before we get to this morning's top stories, let's get a check on that frigid forecast.
Weather
People across the Houston area woke up to temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. It is not as windy as Tuesday, so the air won't feel quite as frigid. The afternoon is expected to warm up, with temperatures in the low 50s. Check out Justin's full forecast here.
'That's my best friend': Dog killed in fire caused by space heater
A family has lost their home and their pet after an overnight blaze ripped through their northeast Houston home.
Houston's East End stepping up to help 'The Elote Man' injured in crash
Emilio Vargas' kind face is a welcoming sight to the people in Houston's East End neighborhood.
Firing up your heater? Here are some cold-weather safety tips to know
It's been a while since Houston has experienced cold weather, so here's a reminder of what you need to know as we enter freezing temperatures.
Mr. Rogers remembered through World Kindness Day, World Cardigan Day
World Kindness Day and World Cardigan Day coincide on Wednesday, and it's not by mistake.
