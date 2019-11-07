News 2 Know: Houston's first freeze may be on the way, where to see historic locomotive & more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Weather
Isolated rounds of showers and even occasional thunderstorms will move across the area starting around lunchtime through the evening. Before the front passes, temperatures will remain warm, in the upper 70s, but will drop quickly into the 50s by your drive home. Check out Justin's full forecast here.
Is Houston's first official freeze on the horizon for next week?
A cold front Thursday will bring another taste of winter with a refreshing weekend in the 60s and 40s, but chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley warns that this is just the beginning of an onslaught of much colder air.
'Debacle': Forensic investigator reveals his findings on the Harding Street raid
It has been more than six months since forensic investigator Michael Maloney first stepped inside 7815 Harding St. His mission? Far from simple, as he is working to discover the truth.
Private tutor and former teacher facing new child sex assault charges while out on bond
A longtime private tutor and former teacher out on bond for allegedly soliciting a student for sex was arrested Wednesday night for sexually assaulting a different teenager, investigators said.
Here's how you can see the George Bush 4141 locomotive as it travels from Houston to College Station
The George Bush 4141 locomotive, the special engine which carried America's 41st president to his final resting place, will join steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 to ride together to College Station on Friday, as part of Union Pacific's 150th-anniversary celebration since the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.
Greinke, Astros recognized for defensive strength
The Houston Astros may have fallen short in the World Series, but they are cleaning up in postseason awards.
