News 2 Know: Houston's first freeze may be on the way, where to see historic locomotive & more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

Before we get to this morning's top stories, let's check on the weather.

Weather

Isolated rounds of showers and even occasional thunderstorms will move across the area starting around lunchtime through the evening. Before the front passes, temperatures will remain warm, in the upper 70s, but will drop quickly into the 50s by your drive home. Check out Justin's full forecast here.

Is Houston's first official freeze on the horizon for next week?

A cold front Thursday will bring another taste of winter with a refreshing weekend in the 60s and 40s, but chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley warns that this is just the beginning of an onslaught of much colder air.

Read more

'Debacle': Forensic investigator reveals his findings on the Harding Street raid

It has been more than six months since forensic investigator Michael Maloney first stepped inside 7815 Harding St. His mission? Far from simple, as he is working to discover the truth.

Read more

Private tutor and former teacher facing new child sex assault charges while out on bond

HCSO The mug shot of Leticia Lowery, who is accused of sending sexually explicit videos and photos to a teen.

A longtime private tutor and former teacher out on bond for allegedly soliciting a student for sex was arrested Wednesday night for sexually assaulting a different teenager, investigators said.

Read more

Here's how you can see the George Bush 4141 locomotive as it travels from Houston to College Station

KPRC The funeral train of former President George H.W. Bush travels through Navasota, Texas, on Dec. 6, 2018.

The George Bush 4141 locomotive, the special engine which carried America's 41st president to his final resting place, will join steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 to ride together to College Station on Friday, as part of Union Pacific's 150th-anniversary celebration since the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.

Read more

Greinke, Astros recognized for defensive strength

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Zack Greinke #21 of the Houston Astros delivers the pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2019 in…

The Houston Astros may have fallen short in the World Series, but they are cleaning up in postseason awards.

Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.