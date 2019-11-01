News 2 Know: High-speed chase in morning rush hour, standoff ends with tear gas and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.

Happy Día de los Muertos and the first day of November!

It's a cool morning but Justin says it's going to get better. Let's take a look at the weather.

Weather

Chilly start to our morning! Clear, crisp and cold with widespread low to mid 30s from Houston northward to Huntsville, upper 30s into the 40s south along the coast. See Justin's full forecast here.

WATCH: Man leads Harris County deputies on high-speed chase through morning rush hour

KPRC A man was taken into custody after leading deputies into a high-speed chase through Friday morning rush hour traffic on Nov. 1, 2019.

A man led Harris County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase through Friday morning rush hour traffic, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Read more

HPD SWAT deploys tear gas, storm Southside home to end hours-long standoff with armed man

KPRC A Houston police SWAT team deployed tear gas and stormed a Southside home in the early hours of Nov. 1, 2019 after an armed man barricaded inside refused to comply with negotiators, police say.

An overnight standoff in a Southside neighborhood ended after a Houston police SWAT team deployed tear gas and stormed a home where an armed man was barricaded inside and refused to comply with negotiators, police say.

Read more

Woman stabs boyfriend in chest in northwest Harris County apartment, deputies say

KPRC A woman is in custody after deputies say she stabbed her boyfriend in the chest during an argument in their northwest Harris County apartment on Nov. 1, 2019.

A woman is in custody after Harris County deputies say she stabbed her boyfriend during an argument in their northwest Harris County apartment in the early hours of Friday morning.

Read more

Actor James Cromwell arrested at Texas A&M regents protest

Brazos County Jail James Cromwell is seen in a mug shot released Oct. 31, 2019.

Actor James Cromwell and another man have been charged with disorderly conduct after police said they disrupted a meeting of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.

Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.