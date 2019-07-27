News 2 Know: Grand Parkway completion in jeopardy, man arrested after shooting at deputy and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Weather

Dry air took over much of the Gulf, so rain chances have gone down for the weekend. Warm 80s are around tonight. As we head into Saturday and Sunday, winds are off the Gulf, but the Gulf is fairly dry. So while we do have scattered showers in the forecast, just look for a 20-30% chance. Back to the warm, humid summer next week. Check Frank's full forecast here.

5 things to know about the Grand Parkway and why it may not be completed

The Grand Parkway may not be completed.

Man who shot at deputy arrested after 2-hour search in NW Harris County, officials say

The man sheriff's deputies say they are searching for in northwest Harris County on July 26, 2019.

A manhunt Friday in a northwest Harris County neighborhood ended with the arrest of a suspect who authorities said opened fire on a deputy.

Woman charged with insurance fraud after claiming she was served raw hamburgers at Sonic

A 53-year-old woman has been charged with insurance fraud after authorities said she devised a scheme in which she tricked Sonic out of more than $10,000 by lying about being served a raw hamburger.

Largest species of fish on Earth spotted off Texas coast

Getty Images Pictured is a whale shark, which is what was spotted off the Texas coast. (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)

A man who was fishing off the Rio Grande Valley shores on Tuesday spotted the largest fish species in the world.

'Our one goal is to win a championship': Rockets introduce Russell Westbrook to Houston

The Houston Rockets officially introduced their big off-season acquisition, guard Russell Westbrook, at a Friday afternoon news conference and he wasted no time setting championship expectations.

5 areas drivers should avoid in Houston this weekend

2005 Getty Images Horses stick their heads out of a trailer as traffic came to a standstill on F.M. 1093.

Headaches for drivers on roads in Houston is nothing new, but this list may just help you get around some of those traffic trouble spots.

On this day

In 1945, the United States, Great Britain and China band together and demand that the Japanese surrender during World War II.

