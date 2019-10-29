News 2 Know: Fans, players gear up for Game 6, beloved Houston restaurant closes and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

The Astros are one win away from taking it back! Game 6 of the World Series will start at 7:07 p.m Tuesday. We’ve got tons of Astros coverage including a full schedule of games and local bars and watch parties at Click2Houston.com/Astros.

Let’s go, Astros!

Let's take a look at the weather.

Weather

It was mild and overcast this morning with temperatures on the warmer side, 60s and low 70s with some isolated showers drifting in from the coastline. Later this afternoon, upper 70s, cloudy and more scattered storms to avoid but nothing too serious. Take a look at Justin's full forecast here.

Houston sports legend to throw out first pitch in World Series Game 6

The Houston Astros announced Monday that Houston Rockets legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler will lead the World Series Game 6 pregame ceremonies Tuesday night.

Read more

He's been right so far! Astros fortune-teller predicts Game 6 of World Series

Brandon Del Castillo is an insurance lawyer by day and a predictor of the future by night. His Astros win predictions for the past two games were right on the money.

Read more

Polish Pete is what we all need to get hyped for Game 6

Polish Pete and the Polka? I Hardly Know Her Band perform their new hit "Springer Dinger," and this video is all we need to get us even more excited about Game 6.

Read more

This beloved Houston Tex-Mex restaurant announces it has closed its doors

El Real Tex-Mex Cafe has closed, effective immediately. A sign was posted on the front door of the building that said the locks had been changed due to "unpaid bills."

Read more

One kitchen gadget, dozens of recipes: Does it hold up to its claims?

One kitchen gadget. Dozens of dining options. For $19.99, the Gotham Grill Sandwich Maker claims you can make dozens of recipes in minutes, with little to no cleanup afterward.

Read more

