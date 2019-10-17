News 2 Know: Fans gear up for game 4, constable deputy recovering after being shot and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

The cold front that moved through Wednesday left with cool morning temperatures. The afternoon is expected to be a lovely fall day with highs in the mid-70s. Temperatures will slowly drop overnight and Friday is expected to start in the 50s. Check Justin's full forecast here.

Superfan family tradition shows Astros spirit, honors Space City history

The Adcock family shows off their Astros space helmets.

Pretty much every sports team has the fans that shine brighter than the rest -- die-hard fans who go out of their way to cheer on their team in a unique way. The Astros have the Adcock family who cheer on their team and honor Houston's history with space.

Official BBQ of Yankee Stadium has Houston flavor

The official barbecue of Yankee Stadium has Texas roots.

Equipment stolen from lawn company run by veterans

Pasadena police are looking for whoever stole a trailer full of equipment from a lawn care company owned and operated by veterans.​​​​​​​

Deputy shot in arm during robbery at NW Houston restaurant

A veteran Harris County Precinct 5 deputy was shot in the arm Wednesday during an attempted robbery at the Five Guys in northwest Houston, according to authorities.

Child with autism critical after being hit by car in NW Houston

KPRC An autistic child is in the hospital after deputies said she was hit by a passing vehicle.

A child with autism is in the hospital after deputies said she was hit by a passing vehicle.

