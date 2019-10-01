News 2 Know: Ex-wife of deputy's accused killer speaks, homeowner shot at home and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

Not only is it the last day of the month, but it’s also National Chewing Gum Day. Humans have been using chewing gum for more than 5,000 years, dating back to the Neolithic period.

Now, let’s wrap up the day with a check of the forecast and a look at the biggest headlines.

Weather

Highs topped out in the low 90s (average is 86) and we'll have a warm evening as temps fall through the 80s to an overnight low of 76. Tomorrow back to 92 with just a slight splash 'n dash shower. This keeps up all week. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

'I was scared to do anything': Ex-wife, son of deputy slaying suspect speak about his criminal past

Long before Robert Solis was charged with the capital murder of Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, he was married to his common-law wife and had a family.

Man shot to death at home in north Harris County

A homeowner was shot to death Monday inside his north Harris County home, according to investigators.

Whataburger releases new twist on breakfast: The Breakfast Burger

Whataburger is at it again.

Police seek suspects who stole $6.4M in valuables from Hedwig Village home

Hedwig Village police are looking for two suspects in a violent home invasion who got away with $400,000 in cash and a jade bracelet that the owner says is worth $6 million.

Here are (some) records set by the 2019 Houston Astros

The 2019 Astros are awesome, and that might be an understatement.

On this day in 1972, Roberto Clemente hit the 3,000th hit of his career.

