News 2 Know: Everything you need to know about the Astros and Game 1 on and off the field

Let's kick off day with a look at the weather.

Weather

Temperatures are starting in the 40s and 50s early Wednesday morning, and we can expect another beautiful day. Temperatures will top off in the 80s. Check Eric's full forecast here​​​​​​.

3 things we learned following the Astros Game 1 loss

Getty Images The Houston Astros took on the Washington Nationals during Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Oct. 22, 2019.

In 2017, the Astros lost Game 1 to the Dodgers on their way to winning the World Series. In the 2019 ALCS, the Astros lost Game 1 to the Yankees on their way to winning the pennant. Losing game 1 isn't new, and losing game 1 does not mean there is a reason to panic.

Astros fans taunted at Yankee Stadium attend World Series at Lance McCullers' request

KPRC A group of Houston Astros fans who were taunted by fans at Yankees Stadium attend Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Oct. 22, 2019.

What a difference a series makes. Cruz Arcia and his friends were having a blast Tuesday, cheering on their Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park during Game 1 of the World Series.

6-year-old cancer patient meets her hero, Jose Altuve, before Game 1 of World Series

Abigail Arias, a 6-year-old girl battling cancer, was invited to meet her hero, Astros star Jose Altuve, ahead of the World Series Game 1 on Tuesday.

Mattress Mack treats 100 veterans to Game 1 of World Series

Jim McIngvale, also known as "Mattress Mack," is treating 100 veterans to Game 1 of the World Series.

Here's what the Astros players had to say following Game 1 loss

Getty Images The Houston Astros took on the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Oct. 22, 2019.

The Washington Nationals came to Houston and immediately made a statement by stunning the Astros and co-ace Gerrit Cole in Game 1 Tuesday night.

Astros assistant GM apologizes for 'inappropriate language' to reporters after SI article

2018 Getty Images Roberto Osuna of the Houston Astros celebrates after getting the final out of the game during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 24, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Houston Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman is apologizing for using inappropriate language toward three female reporters after the ALCS Game 6 win.

