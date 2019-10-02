News 2 Know: Everything that you need to know about Dep. Sandeep Dhaliwal's funeral on Wednesday

We hope you had a good Wednesday!

It was a very special day in Houston as the city honored the life of fallen Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal was shot from behind at least twice during a traffic stop in northwest Harris County. He died after being flown to a hospital.

Since his death, Dhaliwal has been remembered as a kind and generous person who entered law enforcement to serve the community he dearly loved.

Here are several stories and images that show how Houston honored his life.

KPRC Harris County Commissioner and former Sheriff Adrian Garcia salutes the casket of Deputy Sandeep Dahliwal during his funeral at the Berry Center in Houston on Oct. 2, 2019.

KPRC Mourners and honor guard gather outside the Berry Center in Houston on Oct. 2, 2019, for the funeral of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

KPRC Sikh religious hymns are sung during the funeral for Harris County sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal at the Berry Center in Houston on Oct. 2, 2019.

KPRC Members of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's family arrive at the Berry Center in Houston on Oct. 2, 2019.

