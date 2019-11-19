News 2 Know: Bus driver pleads guilty to DWI, two hostages released by the Taliban and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

Before we get to this morning's top stories, let's get a check on the forecast.

Weather

Temperatures started off cool in the 40s and low 50s. Later Tuesday afternoon, we're back into the mid-70s with lots of sunshine. In fact, we'll see this same forecast over the next couple of days before a cold front arrives Friday. Check out Justin's full forecast here.

Bus driver who blamed erratic driving on bad doughnut pleads guilty to DWI

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office Linda Sue Godejohn is seen in this mug shot released by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office on May 31, 2019.

The bus driver who claimed a bad doughnut was to blame for her erratic driving has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.

Read more

Father fuming after suspect in son's slaying released on $3,000 bail

HPD Bryan Ordonez-Green is seen in this mug shot provided to KPRC 2 on Nov. 18, 2019.

A father still grieving and still looking for justice for his slain son has been hit with another blow.

Read more

Montgomery County set to vote on resolution to become Gun Sanctuary County

Montgomery County Commissioner Charlie Riley has put together a resolution that he says will protect county citizens' rights to have guns.

Read more

Taliban say they freed US, Australian hostages for 3 Taliban

Australian Timothy Weeks (R) and American Kevin King (L) were released in southern Zabul province, ending their more than three years in captivity.

The Taliban said they freed on Tuesday an American and an Australian hostage held since 2016 in exchange for three top Taliban figures who were released by the Kabul government and flown out of Afghanistan the previous day.

Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.