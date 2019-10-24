News 2 Know: Astros tough Game 2 loss, pair caught squatting in Houston apartment and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
The Astros faced a tough loss in Game 2 of the World Series, but the team hasn't lost hope. We've got tons of Astros coverage including a full schedule of games and local bars and watch parties at Click2Houston.com/Astros.
Let's go, Astros!
Let's take a look at the weather.
Weather
It's going to be a warmer day than what we have been seeing, but heavy downpours Friday will be followed by much cooler temperatures and a lovely weekend. Check Khambrel's full forecast here.
Astros fall 0-2 in World Series: What the players are saying
An 0-2 start in the World Series isn't ideal, especially with road games ahead in Washington, DC.
Pair caught squatting in Houston apartment, police say
Two men were arrested this week, accused of criminal trespassing.
New court documents identify suspect, reveal graphic details in case of missing mother
A man has been identified and charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend over a year ago, according to newly released court documents.
9 Dallas-area tornadoes cause $2 billion in insured losses
An insurance industry group says the nine tornadoes that struck the Dallas area during a Sunday night outbreak caused an estimated $2 billion in insured losses.
