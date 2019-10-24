News 2 Know: Astros tough Game 2 loss, pair caught squatting in Houston apartment and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

The Astros faced a tough loss in Game 2 of the World Series, but the team hasn't lost hope. We've got tons of Astros coverage including a full schedule of games and local bars and watch parties at Click2Houston.com/Astros.

Let's go, Astros!

Let's take a look at the weather.

Weather

It's going to be a warmer day than what we have been seeing, but heavy downpours Friday will be followed by much cooler temperatures and a lovely weekend. Check Khambrel's full forecast here.

Astros fall 0-2 in World Series: What the players are saying

Getty Images The Houston Astros faced the Washington Nationals during Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston n Oct. 23, 2019.

An 0-2 start in the World Series isn't ideal, especially with road games ahead in Washington, DC.

Pair caught squatting in Houston apartment, police say

Shalom Shabazi Shapira, at left, and Kenneth Woodrow

Two men were arrested this week, accused of criminal trespassing.​​​​​​​

New court documents identify suspect, reveal graphic details in case of missing mother

HPD A man has been identified and charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend over a year ago, according to newly released court documents.

9 Dallas-area tornadoes cause $2 billion in insured losses

A tornado tore homes and businesses apart in a densely populated area of Dallas, where only minor injuries were reported, but a person was killed by a falling tree in northwest Arkansas as a late-night series of storms caused chaos in several states.

An insurance industry group says the nine tornadoes that struck the Dallas area during a Sunday night outbreak caused an estimated $2 billion in insured losses.

