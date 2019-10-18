News 2 Know: Astros take Game 4 of ALCS, where to get designer product on the cheap and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

The Astros took home a win against the Yankees in Game 4 of the ALCS in New York! We’ve got tons of Astros coverage at Click2Houston.com/Astros.

Let’s go, Astros!

Let's kick off your day with a look at the weather.

Weather

Friday started with nice, cool temperatures in the 50s and low 60s with mostly clear skies. The skies will remain clear all day, which will make for a perfect fall afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. We are also looking at a fairly pleasant (albeit warmer) weekend. Check Justin's full forecast here​​​​​​.

ONE WIN AWAY: Astros ride pair of 3-run homers to Game 4 ALCS win

2019 Getty Images

The Astros socked a pair of three-run homers en route to an 8-3 Game 4 win over the Yankees in the fourth game of the American League Championship Series, pushing the Bronx Bombers to the brink of playoff elimination.

Read more

3 suspects smash jewelry case at Baybrook Mall, causing shoppers to panic

Shoppers scurried Thursday when they heard the loud noise of jewelry cases being smashed at Baybrook Mall.

Read more

International Space station's first all-female spacewalk makes 'HERstory'

Copyright 2019 CNN NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch will conduct the first all-female spacewalk outside of the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch are conducting the first all-female spacewalk outside of the International Space Station. The spacewalk officially began at 7:38 a.m. ET and will last for about five or six hours. The spacewalk officially began when the batteries in their spacesuits activated. Then, they exited the airlock.

Read more

Here is a what you can expect to see at the Pink Elephant Rummage Sale

KPRC The 68th annual Pink Elephant Rummage Sale was set up Oct. 17, 2019 ahead of the sale the next day.

Houston's oldest rummage sale is back! The Pink Elephant Rummage Sale is in its 68th year and the women of the River Oaks Garden Club set up sale items at the Bayou City Events Center Thursday ahead of the all-day sale Friday.

Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright, Jennifer Reyna and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.