News 2 Know: Astros have one last chance to take it back, legendary actor dies at 77 and more

After a high-stakes loss in Game 6, the Astros and the Washington Nationals are tied three games apiece. Houston now has one last chance to take it back tonight during Game 7 of the World Series. We've got tons of Astros coverage including a full schedule of games and local bars and watch parties at Click2Houston.com/Astros.

Let's take a look at the weather.

Weather

Big changes coming for our mid-week forecast today! The cold front is stuck just west of Houston, temperatures out west are in the 50s, meanwhile, low 70s east and south of Houston. We'll see temps fall into the 60s and 50s later this afternoon as the front slowly passes through. Check out Justin's full forecast here.

What the Astros are saying as the team looks forward to World Series Game 7

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Carlos Correa #1 and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros looks on against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

The Astros were in the very same situation two years ago. They needed a second chance to win their final game to clinch a World Series crown.

What we learned from the Astros Game 6 loss, on to Game 7

Getty Images

It's on to a Game 7. Are you ready for the hype and electric atmosphere that will be on full display tonight at Minute Maid Park? Energy, intense, focus are the words used by the Astros in the clubhouse after their Game 6 loss to the Nationals.

Who did it better? Bregman, Soto carry bats to first after Game 6 home runs

Getty Images

Game 6 of the World Series appeared to be a battle of sluggers. Both Alex Bregman, of the Houston Astros, and Juan Soto, of the Washington Nationals, hit home runs to give their teams the lead.

John Witherspoon, Beloved 'Friday' and 'The Wayans Bros.' Star, Dead at 77

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Celebrated comic actor John Witherspoon, best known for his iconic role as Willie Jones in the Friday series, has died. He was 77.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Sinkhole shuts down part of Kieth Harrow Blvd. after heavy rains

KPRC Crews work to repair a section of Keith Harrow Boulevard in west Harris County, Texas, after heavy rains Oct. 29, 2019, caused a portion of the road to erode.

Heavy rain Tuesday led to erosion along a road in west Harris County, prompting officials to close a portion of the road.

