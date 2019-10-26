News 2 Know: Astros gunning for comeback in Game 3, Kanye West invited to Lakewood and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

We're just under an hour into Game 3 of the World Series and the Astros are gunning for a comeback after a tough couple of games. We've got tons of Astros coverage including a full schedule of games and local bars and watch parties at Click2Houston.com/Astros.

Weather

Boy, what a difference a day and cold front makes! We're sitting nearly 30 degrees colder today than yesterday with widespread mid to low 50s, a stiff NW wind anywhere from 15-25 mph and overcast skies.Take a look at Justin's full forecast here.

LIVE COVERAGE: Astros battle it out against the Nats in Game 3 of the World Series

Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Zack Greinke #21 of the Houston Astros delivers the pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2019 in…

The Houston Astros will play the first away game of the World Series Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the nation's capital.

Kanye West invited by Joel Osteen to Sunday service at Lakewood

Getty Images Kanye West performs onstage during his "Jesus Is King" album and film experience at The Forum on Oct. 23, 2019, in Inglewood, California.

Joel Osteen confirmed to KPRC2 he is expecting Kanye West to visit Lakewood Church in the next few weeks.

Dramatic photos show moments before armored truck guard fatally shot in face during robbery

An armored truck guard died Thursday after being shot in the face during a robbery outside a northwest Houston restaurant. The Houston Police Department is now asking for the public's help in identifying the three men.

SWAT standoff ends; barricaded man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

A SWAT standoff is over after a barricaded man kills himself in a northwest Houston home, police said.

5 traffic trouble spots you should watch for this weekend

Scott Olson/Getty Images

The weather is expected to be spectacular this weekend, but before you head out, here are some traffic issues you need to watch out for.

