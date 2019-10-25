News 2 Know: Astros gear up for Game 3, family honors fallen Kemah police chief and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

The Astros faced a tough loss in Game 2 of the World Series, but they are ready to bring it for Game 3. We've got tons of Astros coverage including a full schedule of games and local bars and watch parties at Click2Houston.com/Astros.

Let's go, Astros!

Let's take a look at the weather.

Weather

A cold front combined with some tropical moisture to bring heavy storms across the Houston area making for a wet commute. As the rain clears out, you can expect temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Check Khambrel's full forecast here.

Here is what Astros manager A.J. Hinch is saying ahead of Game 3

The Astros and Nationals resume the World Series tonight as the scene shifts to Nationals Park for Games 3, 4 and hopefully a Game 5 on Sunday. I fully expect the Astros to come out tonight and take care of business and get this to within 2-1 of Washington.

Read more

Teen shot while pumping gas dies at hospital, sheriff says

KPRC Crime scene tape surrounds a gas station in west Harris County, Texas, after a shooting Oct. 24, 2019.

A teenager was pronounced dead Friday morning hours after being shot while he was pumping gas at a west Harris County gas station, authorities said.

Read more

Search underway for man who jumped from Galveston-based cruise ship

A search was being conducted Thursday night for a man who officials said jumped from a Galveston-based cruise ship.

Read more

Fallen Kemah police chief honored by family with scholarship

Family and friends of a police chief who died over the summer gathered Thursday to announce the establishment of a scholarship fund in his honor.

Read more

A rare October snowstorm blankets the Texas Panhandle

CNN Video

Heavy snow fell in parts of the Texas Panhandle on Thursday, causing near whiteout conditions in Amarillo, according to the National Weather Service.

Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.